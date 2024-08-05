Ben Affleck has experimented with a number of hairstyles through the years.

From buzz cuts and manicured coiffures and soft waves, Affleck can easily pull off any style. In August 2024, he surprised Us with a new cut featuring shaved sides and a short tuft of hair on top of his head. At the time, he styled the look with a leather jacket, charcoal pants and combat boots.

Through the years, Affleck has been known for maintaining a manicured look featuring clipped sides and slightly longer strands on top. In May 2024, he rocked the coiffure while out and about in Los Angeles. Affleck elevated his hairdo with a gray and white cardigan and blue jeans featuring paint splatters.

When he’s not keeping his locks trimmed, Affleck wears his mane in longer hairdos. In 2000, he showed off beachy waves while attending the Bounce premiere in New York City. At the time, his brunette bangs were loosely curled while the sides of his head were pushed back.

