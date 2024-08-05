Ben Affleck is rocking a new look amid his ongoing marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck, 51, showed off his new ‘do in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3, according to photos obtained by Us Weekly. Instead of his usual longer locks, Affleck shaved the sides and left a shorter tuft of hair on top.

Affleck’s fresh hairstyle complemented his edgy wardrobe, with the actor sporting skinny jeans, a leather jacket and aviator sunglasses on Saturday. He also did not wear his wedding ring.

Affleck and Lopez, 55, got married in July 2022 one year after rekindling their 2000s-era romance. Just ahead of their second anniversary, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were living apart.

Lopez has also been spotted sans wedding jewelry while spending her summer solo on the East Coast. However, despite time apart and ditching rings, Lopez and Affleck have not formally ended their marriage.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a source exclusively told Us in June.

Affleck also recently purchased a new home on his own, with a second insider telling Us last month that Affleck bought the Los Angeles residence on July 24. The property was listed for more than $20 million.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The teens have since formed a bond with Lopez and her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom the singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez told Vogue in November 2022 of creating a blended family. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

She added, “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Amid Lopez and Affleck’s marital strain, she still stepped out at Violet and Samuel’s respective graduations. Months later, Lopez and Violet went shopping together in the Hamptons.