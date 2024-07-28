Ben Affleck purchased a new house without wife Jennifer Lopez, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Affleck, 51, bought the property on Wednesday, July 24. The Los Angeles home was sold for more than $20 million, according to a listing on Redfin. The 6,247-square-foot residence boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a walled, gated entrance.

Us previously confirmed in May that Affleck and Lopez, 55, were living separately. A second source told Us earlier this month that the pair listed their joint home in L.A. and were in a “rush to sell” the 12-bedroom mansion.

“They decided to list the house very recently, within the last week,” the insider said at the time. “They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property. They are in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

Neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly commented on the speculation surrounding their marriage or real estate plans. They have recently been spending time apart and often forgo their wedding bands throughout the summer.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a third source told Us in June.

Affleck and Lopez, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, reunited in May 2021 following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. The Air director proposed to Lopez for a second time in April 2022, months before they eloped in Las Vegas with their children as witnesses. (Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

The couple renewed their vows one month later at Affleck’s Georgia estate. Upon their second wedding anniversary earlier this month, neither Affleck nor Lopez publicly marked the milestone.

Not all hope is lost, however, another source claimed to Us in July.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” a fourth source said, noting the pair are living “separate” lives at the moment. “They are going through so much individually and as a couple. They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Affleck for comment.

With reporting by Amanda Williams