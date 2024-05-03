Ben Affleck’s street style is elite.

Affleck, 51, stepped out in a gray cable knit cardigan while taking a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 2. For his casual stroll, he paired his sweater — which was finished with tan and white yarn and black buttons — with a white undershirt and blue jeans complete with paint stains. He topped his look off with Nike sneakers featuring a floral pattern.

Affleck previously rocked a similar cardigan while out and about in March. His gray and navy blue sweater featured a chevron and striped pattern. The actor teamed the piece with a matching plaid jacket, a blue undershirt, azure trousers and the same Nike kicks.

Affleck’s Thursday walk comes days before the Monday, May 6, Met Gala, where his wife Jennifer Lopez will be serving as a co-chair alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour and Chris Hemsworth. Since he’s joined Lopez on the famous steps before, fans are wondering if he’ll be flying to the Big Apple this weekend.

In 2021, he looked as handsome as ever in a black and white tuxedo while posing with Lopez, who donned a Ralph Lauren gown. Her brown ensemble for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme included a plunging neckline, feather embellishments and a thick leather belt. She accessorized with a fur jacket, a black hat and thick silver necklaces.

This year, the Met’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. Last month, Lopez teased her look for the event, sharing that her look was still not ready at the time.

“I have a few different sketches, I’m still deciding,” she said via Vogue’s official Instagram account. “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. I like choices.” The singer added that closer to the event she’ll make a final decision.