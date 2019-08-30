You may not have three fairy godmothers, but one of your dreams has just come true! Bésame Cosmetics just released its exclusive Sleeping Beauty collection, and it’s just what you need to channel your inner Disney Princess.

Inspired by the iconic 1958 Disney animated classic, this limited-edition capsule collection pays homage to Princess Aurora (or Briar Rose, if you prefer) and her timeless sense of beauty and grace.

Bésame is a brand well-known for faithfully recreating the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age for today’s modern woman. Based in Southern California, the line’s colors and formulations take inspiration from classic cinema’s most glamorous women — offering a timeless vintage aesthetic with a kitschy, modern twist.

Previously, Bésame has released lipsticks inspired by Minnie Mouse’s signature red and a collection inspired by Snow White. For Sleeping Beauty, Bésame’s artists collaborated with Disney to create this set of lipsticks, eyeshadows, and powders by delving into the Disney Archives and the Disney Ink and Paint department to faithfully recreate the colors and tones seen in the beloved film.

That’s right — the Aurora lipstick is an exact recreation of the lip color seen on on-screen, matched to the ink the animators used to color the princess’ pink pout. Feeling more like channeling your inner bad girl? You can try the Maleficent lipstick, perfectly recreated from the glamorous villain’s lip color. Indecisive? The Make It Blue, Make It Pink lipstick, inspired by the dress color-changing scene in the movie appears blue, but once applied, “magically” changes to a shade of pink that flatters your skin tone.

Priced between $18 and $78 (or you can purchase the complete Sleeping Beauty 1959 Collection for $269), Bésame’s Sleeping Beauty Collection is now available at besamecosmetics.com or at the Bésame boutique in Burbank, California (just a couple of miles from Walt Disney Studios!) Keep scrolling to take a look at all the princess-perfect products.