10 Celeb-Loved Products You Need From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Calling all beauty lovers! The 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to get familiar with the store’s deals on makeup, skincare and haircare. To avoid getting super overwhelmed by all of the amazing offers, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best celeb-loved products from the sale!

So if you’re wondering why this particular shopping event is such a big deal, listen up. Every summer, Nordstrom slashes prices across all categories. Us beauty lovers are particularly obsessed because that includes luxury, celeb-loved brands such as Meghan Markle’s favorite eyelash serum, Revitalish, and the Dr. Dennis Gross LED Face Mask that’s loved by countless A-listers.

The sale officially opens to the public on August 19, but members of the Nordy Club (this rewards club is free, by the way) can get earlier access depending on their tier level. Prices go back up on August 31, which means you have a little less than two weeks to make all of your purchases. As a wise shopper once said, run, don’t walk.

As part of the annual sale, Nordstrom offers some fabulous beauty exclusives that you, quite literally, can’t find anywhere else. Several of them have made our list of must-haves, including the super affordable 10-Day Cloth Set from Makeup Eraser and a jumbo size bottle of Zendaya’s favorite body moisturizer: Kiehl’s Creme de Corps.

In the rare case that you haven’t done so already, keep scrolling to check out some celeb-loved beauty products you might want to add to your cart.

