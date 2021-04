Perfect for a Promenade

This baby blue floral embellished gown (and choker necklace!) worn in episode 2 was absolutely breathtaking — but the design also had some significance. Mirojnick and Glaser helped foster Daphne’s character development through the lens of an English rose, noting that she was a “bud to begin with.”

“As Daphne matures, adding depth to her experiences, the lens refocuses on a bouquet of flowers, some in full bloom,” they said.