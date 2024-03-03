The BRITs are the U.K.’s biggest awards show for music, so it isn’t surprising that queens like Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and more slayed the red carpet.

Lipa, 28, graced the red carpet in a curve-hugging black leather Versace gown before she won the BRIT Award for Pop Act on Saturday, March 2, at The 02 Arena in London.

“Speechless! @dualipa you are a vision in Versace, as always,” Donnatella Versace captioned a video of the “Dance the Night Away” singer at the show via Instagram. “No one quite does the Brits like you!! I love you 🖤🇬🇧.”

Meanwhile Minogue, 55, proved why she was getting the Global Icon Award with her showstopping black dress, which included a velvet corset bodice and black ruffle skirt. The “Padam Padam” singer wore a dangling earrings one diamond ring and tennis bracelet as well as a diamond anklet over her black tights.

Scroll down for more of the best fashion from the 2024 BRIT Awards red carpet: