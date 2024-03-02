Ellie Goulding is positively beaming at the Brit Awards, her first red carpet appearance since confirming her recent breakup from estranged husband Caspar Jopling.

Goulding, 37, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, March 2. She stunned in a one-shouldered, rose gold silk gown with a midsection cutout and a leg slit. The pop star completed her look with delicate silver jewelry, including rings, tennis bracelets and a bicep cuff. Goulding’s jewels complemented her matching metallic heels.

Goulding, who wore her locks long and wavy, is nominated for Song of the Year alongside Calvin Harris for their duet “Miracle.” She and Harris, who attended the show with wife Vick Hope, performed the number live on Saturday.

Goulding had announced her separation from Jopling weeks ahead of this year’s Brit Awards.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in February. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.”

Goulding continued: “We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you.”

Goulding and Jopling, 32, were first linked in March 2017, getting engaged one year later. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that they tied the knot at York Minster Cathedral in Yorkshire, England.

Two years later, they revealed Goulding was expecting their first baby, son Arthur, who arrived in May 2021.

“It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan,” Goulding told Vogue in February 2021 of finding out she was pregnant. “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Since the split, Goulding and Jopling have been committed to coparenting Arthur, 2.

“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most important, ‘coparents’ to the best kiddo in the world,” Jopling, an art dealer, wrote via his Instagram Story last month. “This is the last I want to say on this — and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot, Caspar.”

Jopling also noted that they decided to separate “some time ago.”

“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time,” he added. “Otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.”