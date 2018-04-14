You know the drill: On the first warm day, you shed your leather leggings and boots and shove them to the back of your closet. Time to refresh your look— and we’re not just talking about swapping in floral dresses (though we’re into those, too!)

Seize this moment to look beyond the basics and add a few key trends into your wardrobe, as these babies will help add newness to all of your old pieces. New shapes and fabrics instantly inject cool. Take, for instance, the stretch denim overalls Anna Faris wore while promoting her Overboard remake; an updated shape and fresh wash of denim elevated a classic shape.

For this season, it’s all about soft, fluttery fabrics, including gingham, seersucker and cotton linen as well as feminine details like billow sleeves, sexy smocking and ruffles rule. When it comes to denim, more means more — invest in a pair of hot-right-now slim overalls, button-front skirts of all lengths and of course a new pair of jeans. High waists are where it’s at (and, um, effortlessly flattering to all) but shapes of all manner work, including cropped and shredded, cigarette and boot cut. (Exhibit A: Meghan Markle in boot cut Mother Denim.)

We’ve curated the seven hottest silhouettes you need to propel you into the new season stylishly. And even better, they can all be scooped up in one spot, Nordstrom. Happy shopping!