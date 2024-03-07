Your account
The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet
Maren Morris, Victoria Monét, and Karol G.Getty Images (3)

Hollywood’s favorite hitmakers lit up the red carpet at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. 

The Wednesday, March 6, ceremony was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross in Los Angeles and honored Karol G, Charli XCX, Victoria Monét, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, Kylie Minogue and more. 

In addition to the well-deserved winners, the soirée boasted a star-studded guest list that included Katy Perry, Saweetie, Ellie Goulding, Lainey Wilson, Coco Jones and Bebe Rexha

Monét, 34, looked golden in a sparkly, desert-inspired two-piece as Perry, 39, showed Us her thong in a red-hot lace-up skirt. Ross, 51, showed skin in a drape-like design as Wilson, 31, stayed true to herself in flared pants and a wide-brim hat. Morris, 33, debuted a face-framing bob, and Ice Spice looked like a gothic ballerina in a little black dress.

Keep scrolling to see their looks and more: 

