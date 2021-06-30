Celebrity Style

Florence Pugh Shows Off Her Superhero Style at ‘Black Widow’ Premiere 

See Florence Pugh’s Chic Superhero Style at ‘Black Widow’ Premiere
Florence Pugh at the London premiere of "Black Widow." Scott Garfitt/AP/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh

In a Miu Miu dress, Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari jewels. 

