Timothée Chalamet was named the face of Bleu de Chanel in May but the campaign for the magnetic men’s scent was just revealed — and it’s directed by legendary auteur Martin Scorsese. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the making of the short film.

Shot in New York City in April, the images capture Chalamet in a decidedly meta role. “I’m playing a caricature of what my life could be seen as, sort of, in a hyper-realized setting and the publicity requirements that come with acting,” says the 27-year-old phenom (recently linked to Kylie Jenner) who can be seen intensely strolling the city streets and posing on a subway platform in intense conversation with a brunette beauty played by actress Havana Rose Liu in the campaign.

Indeed, the Killers of the Flower Moon director aimed to convey the ennui that comes with fame and an artist’s search for authenticity through black and white imagery, playing with flashes of blue to symbolize hope and finding one’s truth. “To think in terms of telling a story in 60 seconds, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been making pictures, it’s probably the most difficult thing to do,” he says.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Chalamet, the heartthrob of his generation, can next be seen in the titular role of Wonka, set to be released in December, and Dune: Part Two, currently slated for March, 2024. But starring in the Bleu campaign was equally thrilling to the actor. “It’s one of the highest honors of my career, if not the highest honor, to get to work with Martin Scorsese in New York,” he says. “I’m a New York boy, I’m a New York actor checking something huge off my personal bucket list.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll through to see the behind-the-scenes images in the making of the Bleu de Chanel campaign!