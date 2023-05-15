Timothee Chalamet Is the New Face of Bleu De Chanel Fragrance: Details

His next big role! Timothée Chalamet has been announced as the new ambassador of Bleu De Chanel fragrance.

Chanel announced the partnership on Monday, May 15, gushing over the 27-year-old actor in a press release. As the face of the scent, Chalamet will star in a series of campaigns — including an ad that is set to be released next month and a film directed by Martin Scorsese.

Chalamet’s work with Chanel marks his first collaboration with the fashion house and his first ambassadorship with any beauty or fashion label. Chanel’s decision to band together with the Dune star ushers in “new eras for him as a modern icon and for the legacy of Bleu De Chanel,” the luxury label explained.

“Timothée Chalamet personifies the visionary and edgy spirit of the next chapter of Bleu De Chanel; a man who does not limit himself to the ordinary boundaries life sets and looks beyond what is visible.”

Bleu De Chanel debuted September 2010 and is an aromatic-woody cologne with citrus notes “accentuated by sandalwood and cedar,” according to the brand. It retails for $144 and up.

In addition to his impressive resume (Beautiful Boy, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird) and fierce fashion sense (his closet consists of Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Haider Ackermann and more) — Chalamet is a Hollywood heartthrob, who may be off the market.

The Little Women star has been getting to know Kylie Jenner. “Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly last month. “They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

The potential relationship comes after Us broke the news that Jenner, 25, and her ex Travis Scott — with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months — had split after dating on and off for five years.

The insider told Us Jenner is “open” to exploring things with Chalamet. “She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him. At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her.”