3 Pricey Skincare Products Celebs Love — And 3 Inexpensive Alternatives

We would love to get celeb-worthy glowing skin, but we don’t necessarily love the huge pricetag that comes with it. So we’ve taken a look at three high-end products celebs love and found three inexpensive alternatives that are packed with similar ingredients. Because we may all live like ballers in our minds, but in reality saving a little cash can feel like a pretty baller move, too.

Kim Kardashian, Christina Ricci and Ashley Tisdale are three celebs who have been outspoken about their devotion to their skincare. And they have the products to prove it. Kardashian’s huge arsenal of products includes several creams and serums with jaw-dropping prices as well as regular facials. Ricci explained to Into the Gloss that she learned from a young age how important skincare is, while Tisdale joked on her Instagram that her skincare routine is the most important thing for her after water beside a picture of various fancy products.

So let’s take a look at some of these ladies’ most swoon-worthy serums, creams, and oils and how anyone can replicate their routines at home (for a lot less).