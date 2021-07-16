Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion

By
Carine Roitfeld Cannes Film Festival 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashion
 SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
114
2 / 114
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Carine Roitfeld

In a lace Saint Laurent gown, the fashion editor looked classic at the amfAR Gala.

Back to top