Switching it up! Carrie Underwood gave her red carpet style an unexpected twist.

The “Before He Cheats” artist, 39, arrived at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6, in a bedazzled suit. The Thom Browne ensemble, which featured a tailored blazer, a button-up shirt and coordinating wide-leg trousers was covered in gold and silver flowers that were lined with crystals. The Oklahoma native kept the glitzy theme going, donning dangling metallic earrings and shiny pointed-toe pumps. She also accessorized with an array of rings and wore her hair in voluminous curls.

Underwood’s getup is a drastic change from the awards show looks she’s worn in the past. The “Blown Away” artist usually opts for princess-like dresses and sequin frocks that often show off her toned legs. At the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on November 9, Underwood turned heads in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit.

While we adore Underwood in ball-ready garbs, we are equally as obsessed with her take on the business professional aesthetic — and wouldn’t mind seeing her in more pants looks in the future.

This year’s People’s Choice Awards proved to be a celebratory occasion for the Grammy winner as she took home the Country Artist of 2022 award — her 10th PCA win to date.

“So, who was it? Who was the murderer? Who should I accuse?” Underwood joked during her acceptance speech. “This award, well this whole night, is all about the fans. I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year. Thank you, guys, so much for all the love. What a wonderful early Christmas present. I can’t thank you enough. God bless.”

Underwood’s win comes after she released her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, in June and kicked off its accompanying tour in October. Denim & Rhinestones marked her first country project since 2018’s Cry Pretty.

Of the new sound, the hitmaker told Billboard over the summer: “I wanted to have fun from the get-go. That was definitely mission number one. With some other albums, it took me writing for a while before I figured out where the album’s gonna go.”

She added: “It’s got a lot of vintage sparkle. It’s not solidly throwback, but we have a couple of songs that are a little more ’70s feel and some that are in the ’80s pop world and some ’90s rock stuff, and obviously country. But we wanted to have music that was fun and felt good.”

