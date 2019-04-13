All tied up like pretty presents, Hollywood stars’ latest red carpet obsession is totally bow-dacious. “I think there’s something nostalgic about bows. At some point in almost every girl’s life, they’ve either worn a bow on a dress or in their hair,” says celeb stylist Law Roach, who works with Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Anne Hathaway. “For me, a bow is just the ultimate symbol of femininity. I’ve always loved bows. I think that probably started in my younger years, styling Barbie dolls,” he tells Us. Roach dressed Zendaya in a lace and organza Alexis Mabille creation, explaining, “I love that this bow was sort of over the top and a bit animated, but elegant at the same time.” For those afraid to try the trend, Roach suggests starting off with something easy like a bow on a shoe.

Stylist Lauren Rodriguez picked a Silvia Tcherassi dress with a knotted belt for Gina Rodriguez to wear to the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala. “We knew the dress was going to fit great and we loved everything about it: The one shoulder sleeve, the green velvet and the silk bow,” Rodriguez says. She adds: “I love how romantic and playful the bow trend is, it can totally complete a look or add that extra drama. Just make sure when wearing the trend that it’s adding extra magic to complete your look, not taking over it. The bow shouldn’t be wearing you.”

Eric Owes and Lauren Taylor, the duo responsible for dressing Drake, LeBron James and Michelle Williams, also love this knotty trend. “We think that celebrities are gravitating toward bows because of the wow factor,” they say. “It’s easy to wear a pretty gown, but celebs love a good embellishment to take a look to the next level.” The best way to wear it in the real world? Their advice: “Let the bow do the talking. We are big on simple but significant. Make sure it’s flattering to your body shape, and not overpowering you.”

Scroll through to see how more celebs including Gwen Stefani, Rosamund Pike and Hailee Steinfeld make a bold bow their own.