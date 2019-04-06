Dusty rose is having a moment as A-listers don Dior’s elegant tulle and organza gowns. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s artistic director — the first female to lead the French fashion house — created these pieces for the 2018 Haute Couture Fall/Winter collection. “I wanted to revisit the iconic forms of Dior’s fashion production, modifying proportions and lines in order to adapt them to today’s world,” Chiuri tells Us. “The result is pieces that are dream-like, born of a union between exquisite craftsmanship and a poetic and sentimental vision, linked to today’s idea of femininity. The women who chose these pieces understand and share my thinking, and that makes me extremely happy.”

“Today more than ever before, the Dior clientele is varied. Women of different ages, different tastes, different attitudes, but all with something in common: A certain awareness, a desire for freedom and equality, and also just the right dose of vanity and a great love for beauty in all its forms,” Chiuri notes. “I am a woman who designs for women, so my greatest satisfaction lies in being able to respond to the needs and desires of women today, to help them create their own identity.”

Chiuri calls the color palette of this collection “variations on nude,” explaining, “it’s like the color of skin, which in all its shades blurs the lines between the body and clothing. I used muted tones, which establish an intimate rapport with whoever wears them. I wanted to use nude as a starting point to highlight the features and coloring of the women, all different and all beautiful, who wear these pieces.”

“All of these women, each in her own way, interpret my creations in an extraordinary and unique manner,” says Chiuri. Without playing favorites, she admits she has an affinity for Karlie Kloss’ look, calling her “a positive example of empowerment: A young, determined woman, in love with life and all its possibilities. The transparency is like a game of hide-and-seek with her statuesque figure, and it allows her strong, feminine spirit to bask in its own glow.” She adds: “Then there’s Jorja Smith, an extraordinary performer whom I worked with recently. Her tremendous energy comes through with how she wears and owns this dress, filling it with grace and vitality with her voluptuous and sensual curves, which she proudly displays. Wonderful.”

“I’d say Natalie Portman’s look—a beautiful soul who has shared the ideals and positions of the House of Dior for years now—shows how much she embodies femininity à la Dior: A declaration of elegance and passion, blending grace and fervent activism to perfection,” Chiuri muses. “Her red lip lights up the tones of the dress.”

Scroll through to see how more celebs including Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid and Nina Dobrev rock their glam Dior gowns.