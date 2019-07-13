Celebrities are redefining the typical red carpet outfit by sporting menswear-inspired looks in bold florals, stripes and plaids that pop, each one solidifying that suits aren’t just for the boardroom.

The patterns range from metallic confetti-prints to more wearable flannel and graphic styles.

Some of our favorite picks include Yara Shahidi’s striped knit Tory Burch fitted design, which she paired with a patchwork-stud shirt and Mary-Jane pumps; Olivia Wilde’s Elie Saab single-breasted cady blazer and trousers with a matching silk top; and Ellie Goulding’s paisley-print velvet Chloé number.

Another standout: Halsey’s on-trend tie-dye R13 Denim blazer and trousers, which retail for $595, and you can purchase here. You can also try the trend yourself by buying Angela Bassett’s abstract $695 Veronica Beard jacket in red.

Scroll through to see how more Hollywood beauties including Jourdan Dunn and Glenn Close wear their printed pantsuits on the red carpet.