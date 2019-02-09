Hollywood beauties slay in leather, silk and wool frocks in fiery shades of crimson. It’s always fun to see A-listers match the ubiquitous red carpet and manage to stand out, not blend in. “I think celebrities gravitate towards red as a way to stick out in a sea of blacks, whites and neutrals without being too garish,” says Andrew Gelwicks, who styles Chloe Lukasiak and Josie Canseco. The color, he says, “photographs beautifully and looks great with so many different skin tones,” adding, “red is one of my favorite colors to use for my clients; It’s such a powerful color — it’s bold, confident, sexy and always makes the woman feel in charge and feeling their best. It’s an emotional color.” As for the best beauty to pair with the hue, Gelwicks explains, “Red is a bold color, so my advice for anyone wearing red on the carpet is to pair it with clean, simple glam. Sleek hair and barely-there makeup is an instant win.”

Celebrity stylist Jaclyn Fleurant, who works with Ava Max and Indya Marie, agrees: “Red is a color that signifies confidence and strength. Recently we have seen women rising up, igniting change, so there’s no better time to wear the empowering color. Not only that, but the shade is universally flattering.” As for what to wear with the striking shade, Fleurant says: “Such a bold color does not call for excessive accessories. I suggest a simple elegant heel and minimal jewelry. I personally adore a clutch as a finishing touch, but it’s by no means necessary.”

Eric Owes and Lauren Taylor, the duo responsible for dressing Drake, LeBron James and Jesse Tyler Ferguson chime in: “Red will forever be a power color. With Pantone announcing Living Coral as the color of 2019, we believe we’ll see more and more shades of red showing up in every type of garment you can think of, from red carpet gowns, shoes and handbags to headwear.” Some of their favorite scarlet looks include Danai Gurira, “she looks like a powerful goddess from her hair to the dress,” they enthuse, “and Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain are the ultimate red girls. They embraced every level of the trend from their natural red tresses to a bold red lip to the dress.”

Scroll through to see how more stars like Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock and Claire Foy are rocking red right now.