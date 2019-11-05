Finally, sweater weather is here!

As the year comes to a close and the temperatures begin to quickly drop, stars like Victoria Beckham and Lupita Nyong’o have started trading in their chic blouses for stylish knitwear, giving Us the perfect sweater inspiration for the winter.

Even though Katie Holmes served up possibly the most talked-about sweater moment of all time back in August when her cashmere bra peeking out of her matching cardigan post-Jamie Foxx breakup, it’s not necessarily practical for anything cooler than a warm fall day. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t given Us other knitted looks, including a layered ensemble with a white cardi over top a denim shirt for something equally as laid-back and cool.

For those who prefer something a bit preppier, Beckham wore a crewneck top over a pointy-collar button-up with the cuffs pulled out of the end of the long sleeves for a more cohesive aesthetic. Then Nyong’o proved there’s nothing better than that classic ribbed black turtleneck that should be a staple in everyone’s closet. You can either keep it simple with jeans for a sleek timeless ensemble or pair it with something a bit jazzier like the Oscar-winner’s beaded cream miniskirt for those fancier affairs.

Celebs have also been turning to shades of winter whites when it comes to their sweater-topped outfits, showing Us all kinds of ways to rock this tricky trend. While Zazie Beetz dons white pants with a bright red Chanel top, Jemima Kirke goes for a monochrome clean look with a cropped furry shirt.

From designer duds to edgy numbers, keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity sweater weather inspiration.