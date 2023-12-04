The holiday season has commenced and there is no better way to bask in all its glory than rocking an A-list-worthy glow.

If you’re wondering where to even start, don’t fret. Luckily for Us, celebrity airbrush artist Alexandra DiMarchi shared her can’t-live-without beauty finds and hacks she loves, so you can hit up your next party looking radiant and perfectly sun-kissed — even if you didn’t have time to book that spray-tanning appointment.

And despite the fact that the Tan-Luxe Global Tanning Expert has worked with numerous stars — like Christina Aguilera for the singer’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Shay Mitchell for the amfAR Cannes Gala, Nazanin Mandi, Madison Bailey, Elsa Hosk and plenty of more big names (no seriously, check out her Instagram for the ultimate bronze-spiration) — her expertise is surprisingly easy to follow.

“My favorite part about getting a celebrity ready for the red carpet is seeing the final look come together,” DiMarchi exclusively told Us. “There are so many times when a client would say that an [outfit] would be perfect with a tan or a little glow.” We agree!

So at last, continue scrolling to get the scoop on some of the glam pro’s hype-worthy essentials for copping a gorgeous, Hollywood-approved skin finish.