Christina Aguilera just debuted the latest number in her ever-growing unique skirt collection.

Aguilera, 42, showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, October 16 in a Diesel denim miniskirt featuring a funky graphic that depicted an open mouth with red lips. She teamed the fashion statement with Saint Laurent over-the-knee black leather boots and an oversized black leather jacket. She accessorized the look with black Saint Laurent sunglasses and a silver chain.

Notably, Aguilera also sported her new bob haircut which she revealed last week on Instagram when she announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency. She wore her bleached blonde hair in a dramatic side part for the occasion.

This isn’t the first time the singer has worn a skirt with an unexpected design. In July, Aguilera took to Instagram to post herself wearing what appeared to be a cross between a purse and an ultra mini skirt featuring pink crystals, top handles and a key strap. This look was designed by Namilia and is a part of their Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Related: Latin Grammy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Christina Aguilera and More What happens in Vegas! The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were celebrated in Sin City on Thursday, November 17, and the red carpet was a must-see. Christina Aguilera, Rosalía and more jetted off to Nevada to honor the best in music. Aguilera, 41, who was up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and […]

When Aguilera appeared on stage for her interview, Kimmel, 55, commented on her all-black attire. “I read that you are a Halloween fanatic and you are kind of dressed a little bit Halloween-y,” he said. Aguilera laughed and explained that her obsession with the holiday stemmed from her childhood. “It comes from my mom. My mom was so festive and super creative. The kids love it and I have amazing memories of it.”

Aguilera takes dressing up for Halloween very seriously. In 2022, she dressed up as Diva Plavalaguna, the fictitious human-alien hybrid character in the 1997 film The Fifth Element starring Bruce Willis. As for her Halloween costume this year? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Christina Aguilera and Fiance Matthew Rutler Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Second shot at love! Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler have been going strong for more than a decade. The “Fighter” songstress started dating the MasterClass executive in 2010 amid her divorce from Jordan Bratman. The exes, who share son Max, wed in 2005 and announced their breakup in October 2010, with a source telling Us […]

Aguilera appeared on Kimmel’s show to promote her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The singer will be kicking it off with performances beginning on December 30th and 31st at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

In her interview with Kimmel, Aguilera explained how her Las Vegas residency will be unlike anything she’s ever done before. Each night will be an interactive experience between herself and her fans, she won’t appear on stage each night until midnight — and there will only be 1,000 seats available for each show. “I’ve never been so up close and personal with them,” she revealed.