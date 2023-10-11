Christina Aguilera has officially joined the bob hair club.

The Beautiful singer, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 10, to showcase her new style and announce her Las Vegas residency. She posted a photo of herself in a black sheer corset posing on a bed of sparkly black sand in front of a dramatic black and white backdrop. In the photo, her bleach blonde hair is tossed back and her eyes are closed, displaying her smokey black eye makeup. She accessorized the look with a glittering chunky necklace.

She captioned it: “Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music 💎 I’m bringing an intimate, seductive and sophisticated new show to Las Vegas. @voltairelv will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience, TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY!”

Fans flocked to the comments to gush over her new haircut. “Short hair is 🔥on you!” wrote one commenter. “New era coming …. she looks amazing 😍😍😍🙌🙌🙌” wrote another.

Aguilera has joined the ranks of countless other women who have cut their long hair into a bob this year. When did all of this start, you ask? The likely culprit is Hailey Bieber, who surprised fans in January when she chopped off her own hair into a sleek bob during her cover shoot for Vogue Australia.

While some have been slow to warm to the hair trend, many others have been convinced to take the plunge, including Jenna Ortega, Charli D’Amelio and Gracie Abrams, to name a few. (Kourtney Kardashian famously debuted her short bob in 2021).

It’s fitting that Aguilera has decided to cut off her long locks embarking on this next leg of her career; a dramatic haircut always screams out with the old and in with the new.

Aguilera will be kicking off her performance at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas beginning on December 30 and 31. “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement to Billboard. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

According to Billboard, Aguilera will be performing hit songs that span her 24-year long career. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13.