Christina Aguilera has given the phrase “in her bag” a whole new meaning.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, July 31, to show off her latest style statement, which included a purse-inspired skirt by Namilia. Aguilera rocked the sparkly number in the snaps, which featured top handles and a key strap.



The design debuted in the label’s spring/summer 2024 collection and is covered in rose-colored crystals. Aguilera paired the garment with a fitted black top and metallic PVC heels. She accessorized with black sunglasses by A-Morir studio and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo. “Precious Goods,” Aguilera captioned the social media post, prompting praise from her followers.

In addition to starting a new trend, Aguilera’s fashion choice reminded Us of a look she wore in the early days of her career. At the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, Aguilera left little to the imagination when she presented an award in a denim micro miniskirt that nearly exposed her bum. She teamed the revealing bottoms with a boob-baring halter top.

Aguilera opened up about the memorable ensemble in an October 2022 episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks,” sharing, “This was truly me living my best life.”

“We made the micro miniskirt, [teamed with] Chrome Hearts chains all around my waist,” Aguilera explained. “That was literally a scarf that we were just playing with in the mirror, [and] I just scooped it around my back. [Costume designer] Trish Summerville pulled it up to the sides, and I was like, ‘OK, great. We’re done. We’re going. That’s the look.’”

Aguilera’s risk-taking style isn’t limited to clothes. She also pushes boundaries when it comes to beauty.

In April, during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Aguilera rocked a vagina-themed manicure while opening up about her sex life.

“I’m staring at your nails, what’s happening?” Cooper asked Aguilera. “Is that a vagina?”

Without hesitation, Aguilera responded: “Oh yes,” adding, “They’re so fun … It’s open to interpretation. It could be a vagina; it could be lips, but two in the same, both pleasure points, you know.”

Aguilera’s dialogue was just as racy as her polish. “Sex is fun! Knowing your body is so important,” said on the podcast, calling vibrators a “game changer” for when she first started “exploring” her sexuality.