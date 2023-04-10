NSFW! Christina Aguilera took nail art to a whole new level during her Wednesday, April 5, appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

As Aguilera, 42, opened up about her sex life, Cooper couldn’t help but notice that the “Genie in a Bottle” singer was rocking a vagina-themed manicure. “I’m staring at your nails, what’s happening?” Cooper asked Aguilera. “Is that a vagina?”

Without hesitation, the musician responded: “Oh yes,” adding, “They’re so fun … It’s open to interpretation. It could be a vagina; it could be lips, but two in the same, both pleasure points, you know.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Aguilera’s dialogue was just as racy as her polish. “Sex is fun! Knowing your body is so important,” the Grammy winner said on the podcast, calling vibrators a “game changer” for when she first started “exploring” her sexuality.

Elsewhere during the episode, Aguilera spoke about losing her virginity, sharing: “I probably was the last person to lose [it.]”

The “Ain’t No Other Man” artist continued: “It was something that was for me, you know what I mean? I guess that’s why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe. But it doesn’t matter how it goes down as long as you find your way and your path with being comfortable with yourself.”

Aguilera joked that the experience happened “later” than people would think, which the hitmaker said is a “funny” — considering “[I was] the girl that was doing ‘Dirrty’ and all this stuff.”

She went on to hint that she learned about sexuality through her backup dancers. “I had certain dancers that were close. You’re traveling a lot and you have accessibility to only certain things. It is what it is,” Aguilera said. “A lot of things where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should have realized, he wasn’t looking at me. He wasn’t interested in me. He was looking at him.’ A lot of things where I’m like, ‘Oh, sad!’ I feel bad for my younger self.”

Aguilera has been in a long-term relationship with Matthew Rutler since 2014. The lovebirds began dating following her divorce from Jordan Bratman, with whom she shares son Max, 15. Aguilera and Rutler, 37, got engaged in 2014 and welcomed daughter Summer Rain in August of that year.