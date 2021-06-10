Hunter and Joey King

In June 2021, the sisters paid a visit to tattoo artist Haney for some new ink. Between the two, they got five tattoos: a delicate flower, a semicolon, an interlocked set of hands, a Band-Aid and matching ladybug designs on their shoulders.

“Last week @hunterkind & @joeyking came by! I am a huge fan of both; super talented, sweet and down to earth I must say,” Haney captioned her Instagram, explaining that the trio made a donation to A21, a foundation that works to “secure the freedom of victims and the conviction of human traffickers.”