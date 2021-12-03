Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bachelor bauble! The reality star, who got engaged to fiancé Jason Tartick on May 10, showed off her massive diamond ring via Instagram the next day. “Don’t pinch me,” she captioned the post, giving Us a full view of her stunning new sparkler.

The 5.09-carat ring, which is estimated to be between $500,000 and $600,000 according to The Diamond Pro, features an oval stone. When it came to designing the ring, Tartick told Entertainment Tonight that he let Paris Jewellers, a shop in her hometown, take the lead.

“I had an idea of the kind of cut she wanted, but other than that, it was kind of just like, go,” he told the outlet. “They put so much effort into [making it]. They even took designs from Kaitlyn’s dresses and red carpets to see what she likes, like working in lace, because she wears a lot of lace. They gave it a Kaitlyn, kind of like an edgy feel, but still classic.”