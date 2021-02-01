Engagement Rings

From Kate Bock to Maria Sharapova, Get All the Details on Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2021

By
See Kate Bock's Huge Vintage Engagement Ring
Kate Bock and Kevin Love. Alexandra Martin
4
1 / 4
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Kate Bock

Love wins! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Bock said yes to her boyfriend since 2016, NBA star Kevin Love on January 30. The 33-year-old Canadian beauty shared a snap to her Instagram account, captioning the pic: “Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my Love. Heart bursting all day & night. The Cleveland Cavalier, 32, used a London jeweler to design the ring using a vintage Cartier setting. Shannon Delany-Ron of JamesAllen.com estimates the ring to be worth $50-100K. “It seems to be a 3-4 carat cushion or round center with hidden halo pave setting with diamonds visible from the side under the center stone and traveling down the band,” she says.

Back to top