Amy Schneider and Genevieve Davis

The Jeopardy! champion announced her engagement in February 2022, taking to Instagram to show off her and her fiancée’s matching rings.

According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, each sparkler appears to be one carat, with an estimated value of $20,000. “One stone looks to be a round brilliant and the other an oval cut,” he told Us. “They’re both set on beautiful four-prong solitaire settings that allow maximum light to hit the diamonds.”