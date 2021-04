Demi Lovato

The “Dancing With the Devil” singer took to Instagram in March 2020 to promote her capsule collection with Fabletics. She captioned the post: “Wearing some of my favorite pieces form my #Demi4Fabletics collection!! $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.”