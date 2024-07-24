Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Stars Step Out in Saint-Tropez for The Summer Gala: Camila Cabello, Eiza Gonzalez and More

By
Feature Eiza Gonzalez Rivera and Camila Cabello Stars Step Out in Saint Tropez for The Summer Gala
5
Eiza González and Camila CabelloDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One

Some of Hollywood’s hottest stars took a mini summer getaway to Saint-Tropez for The Summer Gala by Gala One.

Newly engaged Emma Roberts walked the red carpet sans fiancé Cody John at the event held on Tuesday, July 23. However, the couple did look happier than ever as they posed together inside the Golf Club Saint-Tropez, where the party was held.

The annual charity event brings together some notable names, who turned heads with their summer-themed looks. The event raises money to support the protection of children and conservation of biodiversity.

While Camila Cabello and Eiza González first walked the red carpet solo, the stars were all smiles as they posed together before entering the event. At one point, González waved to photographers while Cabello opted to place her hand under her chin and tilt her head for a cheeky pose.

Sienna Miller on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Sienna Miller Uses This $15 Retinol Moisturizer, Beloved by French Girls View Deal

When inside the party, Australian singer Kylie Minogue took the stage to perform in a long-sleeve red mesh dress adorned with rhinestones. The musician was flanked by two male backup dancers as she sang some hits. Minogue’s performance outfit was a bit of a departure from her original gown on Tuesday night.

Keep scrolling to see stars on The Summer Gala red carpet:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Camila Cabello Bio Page

Camila Cabello
Emma Roberts Accidentally 'Popped' Sequin Skirt While Climbing Into Car Before Dolce & Gabbana Show

Emma Roberts
1251228092kate_beckinsale_290x206

Kate Beckinsale
Kylie Minogue Is Bringing a 'Flashy' Residency to Las Vegas

Kylie Minogue

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!