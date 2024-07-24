Some of Hollywood’s hottest stars took a mini summer getaway to Saint-Tropez for The Summer Gala by Gala One.

Newly engaged Emma Roberts walked the red carpet sans fiancé Cody John at the event held on Tuesday, July 23. However, the couple did look happier than ever as they posed together inside the Golf Club Saint-Tropez, where the party was held.

The annual charity event brings together some notable names, who turned heads with their summer-themed looks. The event raises money to support the protection of children and conservation of biodiversity.

While Camila Cabello and Eiza González first walked the red carpet solo, the stars were all smiles as they posed together before entering the event. At one point, González waved to photographers while Cabello opted to place her hand under her chin and tilt her head for a cheeky pose.

When inside the party, Australian singer Kylie Minogue took the stage to perform in a long-sleeve red mesh dress adorned with rhinestones. The musician was flanked by two male backup dancers as she sang some hits. Minogue’s performance outfit was a bit of a departure from her original gown on Tuesday night.

