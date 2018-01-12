Earlier this week celebs attended the Golden Globes on January 7, each in a statement color. The stars all wore black in order to support the #TimesUp movement, which supports the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and stands for equality and no harassment for anyone, anywhere. Their message didn’t stop there — celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, Emilia Clarke and more continued wearing black dresses at other events after the awards ceremony. Scroll down to see which stars maintained the solidarity days after the Golden Globes.