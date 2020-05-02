With over 72 shows and 37 years of fashion behind her, Carolina Herrera took her final bow after presenting her Fall 2018 collection at the Museum of Modern Art. Herrera appointed Wes Gordon to carry on her legacy, churning out designs that combine couture craftsmanship with wearability and bold elegance.

The Carolina Herrera brand, Gordon tells Us, is “fearless and fabulous;” a combination that’s perfect for a memorable red carpet look. He says the most successful ensembles are when someone dresses for themselves: “Wearing something that makes you feel beautiful, that is right for you, and amplifies your uniqueness.”

When working on a custom piece for a celebrity, Gordon reveals the process often leads to friendship. Personal pal Katy Perry was an ideal fit for a dramatic dotted tulle creation. “Polka dots are a perfect print for evening because they are playful and irreverent,” he says. Another winning outfit was Yara Shahidi’s sunshine yellow silk frock worn to the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes after party. “She looks so effortlessly cool and confident,” Gordon muses.

Beyond dressing Hollywood’s It-list, Gordon admits: “It always thrills me when I’m walking down the street and see someone wearing Herrera in the wild.”

Scroll through to see how stars rock their Carolina Herrera creations below.