A-listers are making a statement in this low-cut yet universally flattering neckline. You may have noticed that recently celebs have been picking shoulder-baring, bold embellished numbers for the red carpet, like Lady Gaga’s custom Ralph Lauren Collection tuxedo-inspired gown embellished with more than 23,000 crystals; and Jennifer Lopez’s bespoke Atelier Versace creation, which was hand-beaded with opals, paillettes and Swarovski crystals.

Other’s opt for eye-catching prints, like Gabrielle Union’s silk floral pattern Oscar de la Renta and Jessica Alba’s tiger-stripe chiffon Prabal Gurung.

While we’re used to the stars wearing over-the-top dresses (like Joan Smalls’ embroidered Oscar de la Renta, which retails for $10,290!), you can still try the trend for a fraction of the price. Hannah Brown hit the carpet in a fitted rayon House of CB number, available to buy here for only $195.

Scroll through to see how Gina Rodriguez, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and more took the plunge.