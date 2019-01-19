Marvelous Mr. Mendel! Hollywood stars swear by J. Mendel’s ethereal, expertly draped gowns. Designer Gilles Mendel knows the secret to keeping them coming back: “I want her to feel like the most beautiful version of herself,” he tells Us, “And she can’t do that unless she can move, breathe and feel utterly at ease in what she is wearing.” He adds, “The J. Mendel woman has a strong appreciation for quality and refinement, but doesn’t like to look ostentatious.” The New York-based designer calls this “discreet decadence.”

Indeed, A-listers like Olivia Munn, Scarlett Johansson and Meg Ryan look stunning in Mendel’s signature dresses. See their looks and more below!