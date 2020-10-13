Celebs are showing off their underwear — for a good cause! A-listers including Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana and Dakota Fanning are posting pics of themselves wearing their Kit Undergarments in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month of October, the brand is donating five percent of every sale to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. This

program is part of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and helps mobilize influential women to raise money to support innovative research education and outreach for development of more effective approaches to early diagnosis, treatment and women’s cancer prevention.

But that’s not all! For every person that posts a photo in their undergarments using the hashtag #kitstokickcancer, the company

is also donating another $1 to the WCRF. So it’s no wonder stars are getting involved!

One of the first to share an undies pic was none other than Hudson. After all, she loves getting involved in causes she believes in. “It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer 🎀,” she wrote in a caption alongside a pic of herself jumping for a joy in the Classic Demi Bra and the High-Waist Boy Briefs on October 2. “Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime!”

But that’s not the only message she set out to spread. At the end of the caption, she wrote, “…also, voting in underwear is fun! So don’t forget if you have a mail in ballot to get it in as soon as possible.”

Keep scrolling to see all the stars stripping down for charity.

