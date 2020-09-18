Kate Hudson teamed up with her go-to makeup artist Gucci Westman for a candid conversation about wellness, family and makeup during the COVID-19 pandemic — and Us Weekly got an exclusive first look!

On Friday, September 18, Westman closed out season 1 of her Makeup and Friends video series, chatting with the 41-year-old star, who appears laid-back and seriously stunning. “Should I put on clothes or should I just do this?” a makeup-free Hudson jokes, referring to her pink sports bra and fuchsia bike shorts.

“That’s who you are,” Westman responds. “I love who you are.”

During quarantine, Westman has been talking with some of her A-list friends like Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Demi Moore, to maintain a sense of connection. “I truly rely on the strength of those relationships to help me during these uncertain times,” she tells Us. “It provides a sense of community and space for myself and my friends to feel heard and be supportive of each other. It’s incredibly important to nurture those kinds of relationships.”

Beyond that, though, it’s just a playful inside look. “It’s a super fun behind-the-scenes look at what happens when I get to work with such extraordinary people,” Westman explains. “There are honest and meaningful conversations taking place. I’m so grateful for everyone that has joined the series and have allowed themselves to completely open up.”

About halfway through Friday’s 12-minute clip, the two beautiful, bare-faced women do their makeup together using Westman Atelier products. And yes, it does feel like you’re at the cool-girl sleepover. “See this is why we need time with your girlfriends,” Hudson says as Westman compliments her glowing complexion.

At 1 p.m., you can watch the entire video above. And if you want to see the most adorable cameo from Hudson’s 23-month-old makeup-loving daughter, Rani, we highly recommend checking it out.

