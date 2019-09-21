Hollywood shows its spots and proves that leopard print will never go out of style. From glamorous floor-length gowns to sleek matching two-piece sets, celebs make the fierce trend their own.

Meghan Trainor and Heidi Klum both rocked designs from Christian Siriano on the red carpet. “Leopard print is fun and playful, I consider it a basic in any woman’s wardrobe,” Siriano tells Us. “If you have a perfect little black dress, then you also need a fabulous leopard one!”

Some stars opt for a slinky slip dress in the timeless print, like LeAnn Rimes’ $695 silk satin Nili Lotan, which you can buy at net-a-porter.com; and Ashley Greene’s $525 silk charmeuse L’Agence number, which you can snag here.

Celebs don’t shy away from wearing the pattern head-to-toe, like Kristen Bell’s Adam Lippes $690 top and matching $1,190 pants, and Angela Sarafyan’s $2,090 Cushnie two-piece. If you want to try the trend yourself but aren’t as bold, opt for an accent accessory, or a more simple top, like Olivia Wilde’s $474 silk Bella Freud shirt, which she paired with a basic black maxi skirt.

Scroll through to see how Laura Dern, Louise Roe and more wear their feline fashion below.