Michael Kors designed his first collection at the age of 21 and ever since has become synonymous with all-American sportswear that is both elegant and easy-to-wear. Kors describes the brand as “chic, sophisticated clothes and accessories with a modern sense of glamour.” With an arsenal of effortlessly glam gowns that showcase sparkle, it’s no wonder Hollywood’s A-list enlist the New York-based designer for major award show and red carpet occasions. “I think they trust us to help them look and feel like the best versions of themselves, and to always put the focus on the woman,” Kors tells Us. “The best looks complement the person’s style, show off their personality, boost their confidence and look great from all angles.”

Some of Kors memorable star moments include Michelle Obama, who posted in one of his designs for her first official portrait. Another: Nicole Kidman’s stunning ensemble from the Golden Globe Awards. The custom-made frock was adorned with 115,000 hand-applied sequins and took 710 hours to craft. “Nicole’s legendary talent, style and statuesque beauty were just the right match for this simple yet utterly show-stopping burgundy sequined gown,” Kors says.

More favorites include a high-low style worn by Rita Ora, Kors explaining, “This feather and crystal gown was just the right mix of fashion and fun, just like Rita! I loved that it let her personality shine through.” Also, Emily Blunt’s custom peony crystal-embroidered ruffle dress from the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Emily loves color and she takes risks, but in a way that looks sophisticated and feminine, and feels very authentic,” Kors says.

At the Met Gala this year Kors dressed seven celebs, including Bette Midler who wore a bespoke black sequined tulle creation with multicolor butterfly embroidery; and Zoe Saldana in a copper sequined matte-jersey look with a matching necktie, of which Kors enthused, “This dance-inspired paillette gown made Zoe the ultimate dancing queen.”

