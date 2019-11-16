It’s all about sequins right now! These reflective, show-stopping sparkling frocks are lighting up the red carpet. “The mirror effect is sequins’ more polished big sister,” Layne Cross, Stitch Fix Stylist, tells Us. While glittering jewels are a New Year’s Eve staple, “the mirror-effect is more modern and edgy, which is perfect for a celebrity look,” she says.

Some of our favorites include Jennifer Lopez’s Tom Ford creation, which was adorned with 5,523 individual laser-cut plexi glass components and took eight weeks to make; and Sara Sampaio’s custom-fitted Rami Kadi jumpsuit, which was embroidered with mirrored sequins and Swarovski crystals (and retails for a whopping $22,000!).

Scroll through to see how Sophie Turner, Shay Mitchell, Michelle Williams and more wear their dazzling dresses below.