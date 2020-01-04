When Hollywood beauties want a standout ensemble for the red carpet, they turn to Nedo for their dazzling frocks adorned in feathers and lace. “Our goal with every dress is to make a woman feel a sense of confidence and unparalleled beauty,” designer Nedret Taciroğlu tells Us. “Our gowns are designed to flatter the female figure in an innovative yet classic way that reflects the wearer’s true attitude and soul.” Nedret, who creates each collection alongside her daughter Yasemin, says their sweet sauce is “embracing fairytale cuts in a modern form, with an unwavering attention to detail.”

The Nedo customer, Taciroğlu muses, “has a desire for ethereal and romantic pieces that reveals one’s innermost glamour.” The Turkish-based brand has been tapped by mega stars, like Beyoncé, who wore a sparkling creation to her birthday party last year. “We were so excited to see that the black custom ball gown we made for her ended up fitting so perfectly,” she says. Another memorable moment: “Seeing an icon like Jennifer Lopez wearing our feathered minidress performing at the Grammy’s is something we will never forget.”

“It’s always so exciting for us to hear some of our favorite singers and actresses are fans. To be trusted to design for some of their most cherished moments is really heartwarming. So much love and emotion goes into our work, which makes it very special to see these talented women on the main stage showcasing our designs and passion to the rest of the world,” Taciroğlu says.

Some recent significant celeb looks for the brand include Victoria Justice’s velvet and tulle strapless number, which Taciroğlu says, “was one of our favorite pieces as it shows our love for combining different materials into one design.” On Halsey’s CMA Awards pick: “This floral-print fabric was special made for us in Italy. It turned out beautifully with the delicate French lace, creating a royal and elegant full ball gown.”

Scroll through to see how more celebs wear Nedo’s stunning styles below.