Lemon, lavender, peach and periwinkle: Sweet, subdued hues are Hollywood’s newest neutrals.

Sarah Hyland was pretty-in-pink at a Golden Globes after party. She rocked a Monique Lhuillier embroidered tulle faille creation.

Feeling blue, Sophia Bush picked an off-the-shoulder John Paul Ataker number; while Beanie Feldstein wore a puff-sleeve silk Markarian midi.

Stealing the spotlight in lime: Thomasin McKenzie in a high-neck Jason Wu Collection tulle gown; and in lilac: Katharine McPhee’s stunning Christian Siriano crystal crepe cut-out design.

Scroll through to see how Regina King, Busy Philipps, Kiki Layne and more wear their pastel frocks below.