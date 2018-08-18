Prada on parade! Celebs love the Italian fashion house’s intricate embroidery, playful patterns and pops of neon. Hollywood beauties have major style moments in the brand, like Lupita Nyong’o at the Cannes Film Festival, twirling like a princess on the red carpet in a shimmering organza creation. Another memorable moment: Diane Kruger’s eye-catching custom silk chiffon bustier gown with emerald crystal and bead-embellished shoulders. Other A-listers wear the designs in out-of-the-box ways, like Lily Collins, who pared a fluorescent nylon bustier top over a bright yellow sequin dress.

See how more leading ladies including Sarah Paulson, Ava DuVernay and Amanda Seyfried wear the Milan mainstay below!