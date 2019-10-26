Family matters! Twin sisters Raisa and Vanessa Sason teamed up to create a brand they describe as haute couture meets urban. “It’s a fusion of maximalist, dimensional and sexy designs,” Raisa tells Us, “Our customer is a modern, independent and empowered woman.”

The duo studied costume design for performance at the London College of Fashion, and their background in theater is still evident in their collections today. You’ll find signature details like glittering embellishments, strong shoulders and avant-garde ruffles in their covetable party dresses.

So it’s no surprise that Hollywood turns to the brand when they need a showstopping ensemble. According to Vanessa, a memorable red carpet look must be “unique, daring and eye-catching.” Some of their favorite celeb moments include Taylor Swift’s ruffled pleated mini that she wore to the Billboard Music Awards: Vanessa points out the superior craftsmanship of the hand-made couture piece, “We love the use of a single color, lilac, it is distinctive and Taylor looks phenomenal in it!” Another standout: Heidi Klum’s 70s-inspired jumpsuit, which was made by covering a digital print with 1,600 crystals. “This was meant for Heidi Klum! She looks fierce in the tiger print,” Raisa says.

Scroll through to see how Gabrielle Union, Isla Fisher, Kat Graham and more wear RaisaVanessa’s high-shine, statement-making styles below.