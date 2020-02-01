Celebs never shy away from making a statement on the red carpet, and the latest fad to take over Hollywood is a surprising one. The A-list are choosing frocks in fiery red and pink, an unexpected but chic duo.

The trend swept the 2019 Emmy Awards when Taraji P. Henson, Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei and Susan Kelechi Watson all wore gowns in the hot hues.

“Pairing contrasting colors used to be a fashion faux pas,” Stitch Fix Stylist Layne Cross tells Us. But breaking those old school rules is now the norm, and anyone can do it. “When I am styling my clients, I always want to make sure the trend stays elevated in the same way the celebs wear it. So I tend to opt for pieces like a satin midi skirt and pair it with a cozy pullover during this time of year. In the summer, I might send my clients a breezy blush dress and suggest wearing it with a cherry red sandal,” Cross says.

While some stars go for over-the-top ensembles, like Billy Porter’s beaded Celestino Couture number (created using recycled curtain material from the Broadway show Kinky Boots!), others choose more wearable pieces you can actually buy. Jessie J picked a sleek wool-crepe $1,165 Roland Mouret one-shoulder jumpsuit, available online here; and Kate Siegel selected a tailored Elliatt dress, which retails for only $230 here.

Scroll through to see how more celebs wear their red and pink looks below.