Red hot! Celebs are making the case that you can a rock a cherry leather look all year-round. From body-hugging minis and flirty fringed frocks to two-piece pantsuits, stars aren’t sticking to just one silhouette.

And while designs that walk the red carpet are usually one-of-a-kind couture creations only available to the elite, a few A-list are choosing styles you can actually buy.

Heidi Klum picked a strapless ruched Dundas mini, on sale for $860 here; while Laura Dern wore an Oscar de la Renta A-line dress (buy it here for $3,890), which she styled over a ruffled long-sleeve white shirt.

Christina Aguilera, always a rule-breaking fashionista, rocked an ankle-length 16Arlington coat (sans top), which is on sale for $719 here.

See how Emily Blunt, Zoey Deutch, Brie Larson and more wear their ruby leather below.