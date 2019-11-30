Hollywood powerhouses are choosing crimson suits in sequins, silk and corduroy for the red carpet. In fitted and oversized silhouettes, paired with crop tops or ties, each celeb makes the look their own.

“Androgynous dressing has always been in fashion, from Diane Keaton to Kristen Stewart, this trend transcends the ages,” Layne Cross, Stitch Fix Stylist tells Us. Pantsuits are no longer reserved for the corporate world, “Old school fashion rules are a thing of the past, which means dressing for the red carpet is up for interpretation, and is a great way for celebrities to show their personality and personal style,” Layne says.

Some of our favorite takes on the two-piece look include Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Kate Spade draped crepe blazer (on sale for $419) and wide-leg trousers (on sale for $239). Alexandra Shipp’s silk Styland jacket ($782) and pleated pants ($457) look comfy enough to wear to bed. While Tessa Thompson’s Gucci voluminous double-breasted coat, harem style trousers and matching shirt and heels is a modern take on monochromatic dressing.

Scroll through to see how Olivia Wilde, Elle Fanning, Viola Davis and more stars wear their ruby suits on the red carpet.