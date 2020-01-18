Red Carpet Redemption’s Rise! Hollywood’s Hot For This Charitable Italian Brand By Rachel LeWinter January 18, 2020 CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock 8 5 / 8 Isabela Moner In a chiffon frock with a three-foot train on Nov. 4. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News